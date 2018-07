× Heat Advisory In Effect

Heat Advisories have been issued for portions of our area as temperatures continue to climb into the mid and upper 90s with only a few pop up showers and thunderstorms across the area.

Heat is likely to continue for the latter half of the week and into the weekend.

Additional heat advisories may be issued for NW Arkansas as the temperatures climb. Advisories are issued when the heat index is expected to be at or above 105º.

-Garrett