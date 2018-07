Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Isolated pop-up showers and thunderstorms have once again developed with daytime heating as temperatures approach the mid to upper 90s.

The amount of showers and thunderstorms will be less than previous days and should continue to diminish with over the coming days as the ridge of high pressure gains a stronger foothold across the area.

Heat advisories or warning could become possible as the ridge intensifies and heat index values climb into the low 100s.

-Garrett