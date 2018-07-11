New Splash Park A Hit In Gravette

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAVETTE (KFSM) -- A new park is making a big splash in Gravette, even more than city officials expected.

Gravette opened its new splash park next to the city swimming pool on June 29. The splash park has slides and themed water fountains, as well as plenty of room for children to run around and play.

The splash park has proven incredibly popular, even more than city officials expected.

"We've had about 1,700 people come through the facility so far this season," said Ryan Shaffer, Pool Manager for the Gravette pool and splash park. "A normal day has about 100 people come through the facility."

"When you compare it to last season, business has increased about two or three times," he said.

Shaffer said parents love to get photos of the kids playing on the water features such as the shark and dragon that spew water from their mouths, as well as the nearby slides.

"It's a real hit," said Shaffer. "With all the falling water and the constant circulation of the water, it's really refreshing."

Regular admission is $3 and the aquatic facility is open Monday - Saturday from 1-7 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m. After 5 p.m. and all day Sunday, admission is half price.