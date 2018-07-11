× Sebastian County SO Searching For Theft Suspect

GREENWOOD (KFSM) — The Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of using a xxx a stolen credit card in Greenwood and Fort Smith.

The man is using a credit card of a person who reported their wallet missing on July 1. The suspect was last seen driving a black Honda Accord with Arkansas tags and a license plate of 238 VRC.

Anyone with more information is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 479-783-1051 or email them at cid@co.sebastian.ar.us.