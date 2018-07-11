× Sidewalk Project To Close Portion Of MLK Boulevard In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A portion of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Fayetteville will be closed this week for a sidewalk project.

MLK Boulevard between South College Avenue and South Washington Avenue will be closed from 6:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from now until August 3.

Detour routes will be marked, and thru traffic will be allowed during non-work hours and on the weekends.

Drivers are urged to use caution in the work area and watch for personnel and equipment.

More information on Fayetteville’s sidewalk projects is available here.