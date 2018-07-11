Texas Man Injured In Poteau Wreck After Falling Asleep At Wheel

POTEAU (KFSM) — A Texas man was injured in a one-car wreck after falling asleep at the wheel, Poteau Police said.

Officers were dispatched to the Cavanal Scenic Expressway overpass at the 3100 block of Witteville Drive on a call of a motor vehicle collision.

Police found Erasmo Alvarado, 21, of Shepherd, Texas, injured in his damaged 2006 Chevrolet Trailblazer SS.

Police said Alvarado fell asleep, left the northbound lane of the expressway to the left and traveled 216 feet northbound in the median and 32 feet on concrete at the start of the Witteville Drive overpass.

Alvarado went airborne for 47 feet upon hitting the steep embankment beside the overpass, police said. The top of his vehicle struck a bridge support on the bottom of the southbound overpass bridge.

He then traveled 15 more feet airborne until the front of the Trailblazer collided with the roadway on Witteville Drive. The vehicle skidded 15 across the road, hit a curb and came to rest 7 feet away on the concrete embankment to the bridge.

Alvarado was transported by LeFlore County EMS to Eastern Oklahoma Medical Center for facial and internal injuries.