Willow Heights Residents Deal With Heat, Waiting For Fayetteville Housing Authority To Step In

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Most tenants at Willow Heights, like Donna Parks, use an a/c unit in windows to keep cool.

The mom of two uses three window units to cool her home. Despite a safety regulation that bans tenants from putting a/c units in single windows, "We have to use the window units, there's no getting by without it."Parks said.

Having the window units is also puts a financial strain on her fixed income.

Poor insulation is one of the many issues plaguing the residents, and despite receiving government assistance from the Housing and Urban Development grants, the Fayetteville Housing Authority is looking to sell the property.

"We are hoping that we can get that moving along as well." said FHA chairman, Mike Emery.

According to Emery the only thing holding us up on actually breaking ground is getting all the funding lined up and the tax credits from HUD.

In the meantime Emery said they are working on getting some window units donated to the residents that can be used within HUD guidelines.