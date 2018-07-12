Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – The 11th Annual Summer Classic Horse Show where top amateur and professional equestrians will compete begins Friday (July 13).

This is the biggest horse show of seven a year for the Northwest Arkansas Hunter Jumper Association.

“You can see all the girls and the boys practice and discipline, and dedication come to fruition at this show. So, this show is something we really look forward to and we bring out all we got for this one, Arden Villines said.

The three-day show includes Olympic style jumping where horses and their riders will jump over fences racing to beat the clock.

“I’m really excited because this will be my horses big first show. It’s the first time I’ve gotten her out in front of everybody, so it’s going to be really exciting to see how she does, Grace Henry said.

There will also be a hunter derby where riders and their horses compete for technical points and artistic flair over fences.

“Last year I almost fell off at the hunter derby, So I’m hoping to make a comeback this year and at least place,” Lilli Barlow said.

Vice president of the board Jen Sweeney said for spectators who come to watch the show, they will be surprised by the level of talent of the riders and trainers.

“To know that this club exists for people who are in to this sport, it’s really a blessing. It’s a great place to start from scratch and build to maybe higher, more rated, bigger shows,” she said.

For people who may be interested in riding they will be offering free lessons on Saturday (July 15) and Sunday(July 16).

The horse show is free and will be held at the Pauline Whitaker Animal Sciences Arena.

