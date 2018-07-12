A Look At The History Of Channel 5 And What Comes Next

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- Operations began July 9, 1953 at KFSA TV Channel 22, out of building owned by Donald W. Reynolds in downtown Fort Smith.

Most local commercials and programming were live since videotapes were not yet available.

Channel 22 signed off airwaves permanently on August 16, 1958. On January 1, 1959 the KFSA-TV call letters were assigned to Channel 5.

In the late 60's, Channel 5 moved from the building owned by Reynolds to the old Carnegie Library building on North 13th Street in downtown Fort Smith, where 5NEWS's main operations are still based today.

Channel 5 was the only station in Fort Smith for the next 18 years. During the early 70's coverage out of Northwest Arkansas began and eventually a studio was opened in the Northwest Arkansas Mall, which is still used today.

By the end of July 2018 construction is scheduled to begin on a brand new, state of the art, high-tech main studio and operations center located in Northwest Arkansas.

The new studio will be located right off I-49 in Johnson, not far from the current operations located at the NWA mall.

The new 20 thousand plus square foot building provide better coverage in Northwest Arkansas, while also maintaining a presence in the River Valley.