Bentonville Police Seek Credit Card Theft Suspect

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of using a stolen credit car at a local Walmart.

Bentonville police said the man used the credit card to get a cash advance with the card, then bought cigarettes at the Walmart at 3510 S.E. 14th St.

Police said the man was last seen wearing black pants, dark gray or black polo shirt and a black Under Armour hat. He also has a tattoo on his left forearm.

The man left Walmart in a black or dark colored SUV.

Anyone with more information can call the police department at 479-271-3170.