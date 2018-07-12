× Catfish Hole To Open Location At Table Rock Lake

BRANSON, Mo. — One of Northwest Arkansas’ iconic restaurants has taken its brand to a new market.

Catfish Hole, a family-owned business which operates in Fayetteville and Alma, opened a third location June 1 in Kimberling City, Mo., on Table Rock Lake. The business signed a one-year lease to occupy space previously occupied by The Rocks Lakeside Grill & Lounge.

Catfish Hole is owned by Janie Gazzola, widow of the late Pat Gazzola, who died last August at Willard Walker Hospice Home in Fayetteville. He was 68.

The Gazzolas bought the original Catfish Hole on U.S. Highway 71 just north of Alma in 1993.

The following year, they built a second location on Wedington Road west of Interstate 49 in Fayetteville, less than 5 miles from the University of Arkansas campus.

