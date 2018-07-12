× Fayetteville Man Gets 10 Years For Selling Meth In NWA

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man was sentenced Thursday (July 12) to 10 years in federal prison for selling methamphetamine in Northwest Arkansas.

Cornelious Cox, 33, pleaded guilty in March in U.S. District Court to one count of possession of meth with intent to distribute. As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped three counts of distributing meth.

Cox’s defense argued for a lesser sentencing, noting that Cox was “not a kingpin” and only sold meth for two to three months to pay off a drug debt created by his brother.

However, Cox had served nine months in the state Department of Correction for selling crack cocaine in 2007, according to court documents.

Cox and his passenger, Dominique McKinney, were arrested in August 2017 following an investigation by the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

Investigators later searched Cox’s home and vehicle, finding nearly 4.2 pounds of meth, two grams of cocaine, 19.5 grams of marijuana, pills, scales and more than $32,000.

McKinney received three years probation after pleading guilty to possession of a controlled substance with purpose to deliver in Washington County Circuit Court.

The 4th Judicial Task Force consists of investigators from police agencies in Fayetteville, Springdale, Prairie Grove, Lincoln, Farmington, West Fork, Greenland, Johnson, Tontitown, Elkins and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Chaired by Fayetteville Police Chief Greg Tabor, the task force provides initial and follow-up investigation work concerning drug related crimes.