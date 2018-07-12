Fayetteville Police Seek Generator Theft Suspect

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a person accused of stealing a generator from an area near the Eastside Baptist Church on North Crossover Road.

Fayetteville police said the man was captured on camera July 4 taking the generator, noting:

“Nothing says Happy Birthday America quite like stealing from another American. We ask our great citizens and followers to share this video, and help get these thieves identified.”

Anyone with more information can call the police department at (479) 587-3555.