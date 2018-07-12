Lines Close Early After Run On Build-A-Bear Workshop Special

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Parents and children turned out in droves Thursday morning to take advantage of a Build-A-Bear Workshop special at the Pinnancle Hills Promenade in Rogers.

The store, which allows children to build their own stuffed animals, offered a special Thursday called the Pay Your Age Day Event. By paying the cost equal to the builder's age, parents could save a good chunk of change for the animals, which normally run upwards of $25-$50, depending on the size and accessories.

Lines to get in were long before the doors even opened. Less than an hour after opening, the company released a statement saying that local authorities were not allowing them to accept anyone else into their locations due to crowds and safety concerns.

"We have closed lines in our U.S. and Canada stores. We understand some Guests [sic] are disappointed and we will reach out directly as soon as possible," the statement read.

But the line continued to form at the Rogers store. Neither the employees nor the mall security kept people from joining the line throughout the morning. However, only 10 people were allowed into the store at a time, making wait times long. Those who made it into the store were able to take advantage of Thursday's offer.

The huge turnout brought concerns of the store running out of supplies before the line cleared. Employees handed out $15 off vouchers valid until Aug. 4 to those who showed up but didn't wish to continue waiting in the long line, or in case the supplies ran out before those in line could make it into the store.