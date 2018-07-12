Local Organization Planning Giveaway Of Backpacks, School Supplies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PRAIRIE GROVE (KFSM) -- Members of a local organization are gearing up to give back and prepare kids for school.

Altrusa International of Washington County Inc. is hosting the Back to School Resource Fair in Prairie Grove on July 21. The event benefits children and parents in Washington County and will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m at Prairie Grove Elementary.

On that day, children will be able to get new backpacks, school supplies, books and snack packs. Students will even be able to get a haircut at the event. The items and haircuts are available for free while supplies last. A free lunch and a vendor fair will be provided for the parents.

Kendall Smith, president of the Washington County chapter, and Chelsey Baker, past president, showed off the backpacks Thursday and the items inside of them that will be included in the July 21 giveaway.

"There's 14 items that are going into the backpacks," Smith said. The backpacks will be stuffed with 14 items each, including binders, notebooks, pencils, erasers, highlighters, glue sticks and crayons.

Altrusa members are packing 400 backpacks tonight (July 12) to prepare for the event, but the resource fair will include much more than just the backpacks.

"We're going to have an obstacle course with prizes, door prizes, books to promote literacy and so much more," Baker said.

Altrusa International of Washington County is a community service group dedicated to organizing events that address local needs.