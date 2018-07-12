Man Wanted In Connection To Sallisaw Home Invasion Arrested

SALLISAW (KFSM) — The man Sallisaw police have been searching for in connection to a home invasion that happened on July 4 has been arrested in Russeville.

At 6:30 PM on July 12, Russellville police alongside other law-enforcement officers arrested John Randall Broomfield Jr. at an apartment complex in Pope County Arkansas, according to Cpt. Jeff Murray with the Sallisaw police department.

Sallisaw police were able to confirm that Broomfield was the suspect they had been tracking in their home invasion case. Broomfiled was taken to the Pope County jail.

He has been convicted of armed robbery in the past, and served time in prison.

Sallisaw police are awaiting Broomfileds’ extradition from Pope County.