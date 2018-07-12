× Dual Accidents Injure Woman In Wheelchair, Tie Up Traffic In Fort Smith

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A multiple-car accident tied up traffic in Fort Smith early Thursday.

A woman in a wheelchair was hit by a car at the 3500 block of Massard Road near the Walmart Supercenter on Rogers Avenue. The accident happened shortly after midnight.

That accident led to a subsequent accident in the same area. After the woman was hit, two other cars crashed near the intersection.

The woman was taken to Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

Police said no citations were issued.