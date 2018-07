Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A severe thunderstorm moved across Poteau, Oklahoma this evening causing damage.

Winds were likely from 60-70mph+.

This is what the thunderstorm looked like on radar as it moved from the east to the west across LeFlore County on Thursday evening.

Part of the hospital in Poteau lost it's roof and a number of tree limbs as well as powerlines we downed as the storms moved from east to west.

-Garrett