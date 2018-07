× Tracking Afternoon Thunderstorms

Another round of showers and thunderstorms is once again underway across the region with a weak disturbance moving in from the east to the west.

We should see a slightly higher number of showers and storms than we did yesterday.

A few of the storms could continue some strong gusty winds and locally heavy rain along with frequent cloud to ground lightning. Storms will fall apart shortly after daytime heating ends with the setting sun.

-Garrett