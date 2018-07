Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VAN BUREN (KFSM) - I-40 westbound is closed due to a tractor-trailer fire in Van Buren.

The wreck happen around 4:00 pm on July 12, near the Arkansas Welcome Center.

Drivers near the wreck submitted video of the tractor-trailer on fire.

