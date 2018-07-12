× Van Buren Company Picked To Sell Products On Walmart.com

VAN BUREN (KFSM) — Pro Gasket Solutions is a company that has operated out of a Van Buren warehouse on Highway 64 for about four years.

They employ about 15 people and among their many talents, their main line of work is refrigerator gaskets.

“We do a lot of stuff for Walmart. We do a lot of gasket installs on their glass store refrigeration doors inside the stores,” said one of Pro Gasket Solutions owners, Kevin Wilson.

But after going to an open call held by Walmart in Northwest Arkansas in June, the company could soon grow a little more.

The open call was a chance for businesses to showcase their product to Walmart with an opportunity of being picked to sell that product at Walmart.

Pro Gasket Solutions was picked. They are extending the refrigerator gasket into the Garage Door Gasket.

“It will mean a lot. We will get some volume out of this. If we sell a lot of this it will help us a lot. It will actually be on the website at the beginning. If it does well, it should transfer to the stores at a later date,” Wilson said.

The product, when ordered will be shipped from the Van Buren warehouse. It is made of 100% recycled materials and will be inexpensive at less than $30.

Wilson explained what the Garage Door Gasket will do for a consumer. “A garage door sits on top of it. It keeps water from coming under your garage door, a bug or snake. Anything that would come under your garage door this will keep it from getting under there,” he said.

Pro Gasket Solution owners said the opportunity with Walmart could lead to a local expansion. They are already working on setting up meetings with other retailers in hopes of getting their products in their stores.