If you're looking for a reason to ditch the tie this morning, then here you go.

A new study says ties are cutting off the circulation to your brain.

Researchers in Germany found ties squeeze the veins that send blood to the brain by about 7.5%

Although you may not be aware of the small loss of circulation, it's still a sizable percentage.

A tight tie can also add pressure to your eyes, which could lead to an early onset of glaucoma.