California Woman Charged With Attempted Murder In Brick Beating Of 92-Year-Old Grandfather

LOS ANGELES – A 30-year-old woman has been charged in the brutal beating of a 92-year-old man on July 4, Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Laquisha Jones, of Los Angeles, was also charged with an elder abuse charge in connection with the incident.

She also faces a special allegation that she used a deadly weapon, a brick, during the crime and caused great bodily injury.

The victim, Rodolfo Rodriguez, suffered a broken jaw, broken cheekbones, two broken ribs and bruises on his face, back and abdomen, his family told CNN.

He was in the area of118th Street and Robin Street in Willowbrook, an unincorporated area of L.A. County when the attack occurred.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department investigators initially believed Rodriguez may have bumped into a young girl who was with Jones, prompting her to assault him. But Rodriguez denies ever bumping into the little girl. He was visiting family in Los Angeles when the attack occurred, his grandson said.

While Rodriguez said he will turn 92 in September, authorities have called him 92.

Jones allegedly fled from the scene after the beating. She was eventually identified as being involved in the incident and was arrested on Tuesday.

Investigators initially reported that four men may have been involved in the incident, but they are working to determine if more people were present during the attack.

Jones was convicted of making criminal threats in 2017, according to the DA’s office.

She is scheduled to be arraigned on Thursday in connection with the July 4 attack.

Prosecutors are asking that Jones’ bail be set at $1.125 million and she faces a maximum sentence of 29 years in prison if convicted as charged.