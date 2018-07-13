Fayetteville Police Seeking Suspect In Credit Card Theft

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects in the theft and use of a credit card.

Police said the two suspects used a credit card stolen from a vehicle in Siloam Springs. A short time later, the credit card was used to purchase several hundred dollars’ worth of merchandise at a local Walmart, police said.

The suspects kept their faces somewhat hidden in the videos, but police said other features may help identify them. One suspect was described as a black male wearing an orange track suit and a blue hat. He may have a mustache and goatee. The second suspect was a black male wearing dark pants and a dark True Religion jacket with a tiger and letter logo on the back.

The men drove away in a silver Audi passenger car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Lee at (479) 587-3520 or Northwest Arkansas Crimestoppers at (479) 790-TIPS.