Fort Smith Mayor Signs Target Of Vandalism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The race for Fort Smith Mayor seems to be one of the most debated races in the city. People are talking about the race and have three candidates to choose from. Recently, some may have taken the debate a too far.

Mayoral candidate George McGill recently had one of his campaign signs cut in half.

"It's a reflection on our city when these kinds of things happen. So, what we want to do at the end of the day is make sure the public gets to focus on the issues," McGill said.

One of Mayoral candidate Luis Andrade's supporters filed a police report after a campaign sign was stolen from their front yard. Andrade said more than 10 signs have been removed or stolen.

"I don't encourage any of my supporters to do anything to their signs. I think we need to be respectful and don't do to them what they wouldn't like anybody to do to us,"Andrade said.

Mayoral candidate Wayne Haver had one of his campaign signs spray painted with the name "Lil Wayne", reference to a famous rappers name.

"I wish no one would mess with anybody's signs. It's not going to benefit anybody. It's not a thing that is good for any election or things like that. Taking people's signs is certainly not going to help things. It's going to hurt things," Haver said.

All three candidates have reported signs missing and agree that the most important thing right now is moving forward and focusing on the city of Fort Smith.

Mcgill said his campaign is focusing on economic development.

"Again, retaining the wonderful citizens we have. We've got a lot of work to do but we have come a long way and we have a bright future here," McGill said.

Andrade's campaign is focusing on businesses.

"I'm really big into the economic development of Fort Smith and I am really excited to be meeting with a lot of business owners and looking forward to working with them in the future," Andrade said.

Haver's campaign is focusing on downtown development as well.

"I want to see Fort Smith move forward. I want to see more jobs available in Fort Smith. I want to see more of the downtown area grow. A lot of vacant store fronts on Garrison Avenue, I wish we had more businesses in. I wish we had more for young people to do," Haver said.