Future Of Soldiers On Service Dogs Uncertain After CEO Resigns

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- "Soldier On Service Dogs" is in danger of closing its doors for good. The news comes as their CEO and Founder Angie Pratt announces her retirement and plans to sell the building, leaving the non-profit one week to find short-term funding to keep their doors open.

The unique program pairs local veterans suffering from post traumatic stress disorder and traumatic brain injury with a trained dog at no cost.

"Roger for instance saved my life. I have flashbacks I have nightmares, bad nightmares." said Jonathan Christopherson. He teared up at the thought of the life-saving program ending.

Because the two year program to train the dogs is costly, Veteran program manager Elise Burt is asking for donations to keep the program going.

"She bought this piece of property and so she was not charging us rent for it . So finding a new location and finding a new executive director which now we would have to pay for." said Burt.

The organization estimates about 14,000 Veterans in Northwest Arkansas suffer from PTSD and of those 840 would benefit from a service dog.

You can make a donation to "Soldier on Service Dogs" here.