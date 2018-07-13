× Golfers Tee Up For Broyles Charity Tournament

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Area golfers took to the greens Friday (July 13) to help raise money to assist those in the fight against dementia.

The annual Drive for Dementia Charity Golf Tournament teed off Friday morning at the Paradise Valley Golf Course in Fayetteville.

The tournament benefits the Broyles Foundation, founded by the late Arkansas Razorbacks Athletic Director and Head Coach, Frank Broyles. The foundation was started in honor of Broyles wife, Barbara, who suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease before her death in 2004.

The tournament began with a “Shotgun Start” at 7:30 a.m. followed by lunch provided by JJ’s. Another round of golf takes place in the afternoon. The event concludes with a reception and dinner at the Fayetteville Town Center, an awards program and jacket ceremony, and live music.

Proceeds from the event will go to help caregivers of those with dementia.