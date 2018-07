× Heat Advisories Continue, Highs Nearing 100º

Temperatures continue to climb into the 90s with a few of us nearing the century mark.

Heat will be the biggest storm heading into the weekend with highs expected to be in the 90s and a heat index from 100-105º+.

Isolated showers or thunderstorms will be possible with daytime heating but the overall coverage of storms is expected to remain low as the high pressure ridge is more centered towards our area.

-Garrett