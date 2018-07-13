× Jared Gates Signs As Orioles Free Agent

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas baseball is now in the double digits for the number of 2018 players to make it to the MLB.

Infielder Jared Gates is the 10th Razorback to sign a professional contract – signing as a free agent for the Baltimore Orioles.

Gates will join some familiar company in the Oriole organization alongside Blaine Knight. He is the first non-drafted player to sign a professional contract.

“Mr. June” always impressed in the postseason – especially in his final collegiate season when he hit .308 with three home runs and six RBIs.

During his two seasons as a Razorback, he hit .243 with 62 hits and 12 home runs.