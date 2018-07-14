17th Annual Border Town Bash Held In Fort Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The 17th Annual Border Town Bash brought barbecue competitors from all over the region Saturday (July 14).

The bash was held at the Fort Smith Park on the bank of the Arkansas River where more than 30 teams competed to be the best barbeque team.

Many were smoking and cooking ribs. Teams tell 5NEWS they compete in these competitions year round.

"We cater every now and then for family and friends type things, but we are more based on competition. We do this about 35 percent of the year we don't have a lot of time running around catering so we have our full-time jobs our careers and this is just a hobby we do on the weekends," said competitor Stephan Mullins.

The winners of this weekends event ... coming in at number one is Caveman Cuisine BBQ.

Coming in second ... The Blue Bloods BBQ Team and number three is The American Dream BBQ Team.