A Line Of Storms Moving Into Parts Of NW Arkansas

A line of showers and storms developed near Tulsa on Saturday afternoon and may clip parts of Northwest Arkansas. Not everyone will get rain.

Even if it doesn’t rain in your neighborhood, watch out for lightning in distant storms.

The best chance for a shower or storm with this line will be north of Highway 412. Some towns included:

Bella Vista

Bentonville

Cave Springs

Decatur

Garfield

Gentry

Gravette

Highfill

Pea Ridge

Praire Creek

Rogers

Siloam Springs

Sulphur Springs

-Matt