Arkansas Drug Court Inmate Dies At Tennessee Hospital

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (AP) — Arkansas prison officials say an inmate has died at a Tennessee hospital where she was taken after being found in “medical distress.”

Arkansas Community Correction spokeswoman Dina Tyler says in a news release that 28-year-old Melissa Maier died Thursday (July 12) at a hospital in Memphis.

Tyler said Maier arrived at the East Central Center in West Memphis on Wednesday for 60 days of drug treatment. Tyler says Maier tested positive for two undisclosed illegal substances when she arrived.

Tyler said the death is believed to be drug-related, but Arkansas State Police are investigating.