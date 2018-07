Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- The Art on the Border event will be on July 21st from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at The Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown and the River Front Pavilion.

Art on the Border supports the Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, Riverview Hope Campus, Fort Smith Regional Art Museum and the Center for Art and Education in Van Buren.

5NEWS This Morning Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Maggie Malloy to discuss the event.