A stationary front in Kansas and Missouri could increase our stray storm chances in the nighttime and morning hours the next few days.

As this front edges closer to Arkansas, we could get a stray shower, especially in NWA, overnight into Sunday morning. Otherwise, expect a few isolated storms in the afternoon hours.

Futurecast -- Saturday 7PM

Futurecast -- Sunday 2AM

More pop-up showers and storms are forecasted for Sunday afternoon as highs reach well into the 90s.

-Matt