Cardinals Fire Mike Matheny

St. Louis, MO (KFSM) – The St. Louis Cardinals sent ripples though the baseball world Saturday night, firing manager Mike Matheny. Matheney, 47, joined the club in 2011 and lead the Cardinals to four straight postseason appearances, including two World Series berths.

Since then, the squad has cooled significantly, and has been up and down this season. The move came after the Cardinals lost to the Cincinnati Reds Saturday night, giving up eight consecutive runs to lose 8-2.

Hitting coaches John Mabry and Bill Mueller were both dismissed as well. The Cardinals announced that bench coach Mike Shildt will take over as interim manager.