Last Of 3 Inmates Who Escaped Arkansas Jail Apprehended In Kansas

ASH FLAT, Ark. (AP) — The last of three inmates who escaped from an Arkansas jail has been apprehended in Kansas.

Sharp County Sheriff Mark Counts told Jonesboro television station KAITthat Randall Paul Sledge was arrested Friday (July 13) by troopers with Kansas Highway Patrol. Counts did not provide details on the arrest.

Sledge and two others escaped early Wednesday (July 11) from the Sharp County jail. The other two were apprehended later in the day.

Sledge prior to his escape was being held on various charges that included fleeing on foot.

Counts says the men unscrewed the deadbolt from a jail door and lifted the bottom of a fence to escape. He says two jailers also failed to do a head count that could have revealed the escape earlier.