FORT SMITH (KFSM) -- A Fort Building contest will take place on July 21st called My City is a Fort to celebrate the Fort Smith Bicentennial.

The contest will be from 9 a.m. to noon at the Chaffee Crossing historic District and is for kids from ages 5-12.

5NEWS This Morning Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Lori Robertson to discuss the contest.

