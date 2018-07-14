OK State Rep. Claudia Griffith Dies From Heart Attack

Griffith was first elected to the Oklahoma House of Representatives in 2014. She was described as an advocate for education and health in Oklahoma.

In June, Griffith received 32.84 percent of the votes in the primary election for Senate District 16 and was slated as a runoff with candidate Mary Boren in August.

Griffith was a registered nurse and nonprofit director for Health for Friends. She earned a Masters Degree in Public Health at the University of Oklahoma.