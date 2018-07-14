× Razorback Freshman Wide Receiver Charged With DUI/MIP

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Fayetteville Police arrested Arkansas Razorbacks freshman wide receiver Michael Woods at 10:15 p.m. Saturday night. Washington County court records say police charged him with driving under the influence, minor in possession of alcohol, and improper turn/U-turn.

The records say he was released at 1:59 a.m. Sunday morning with a bond set at $1,100. Woods is scheduled to appear at a hearing on Monday.

Woods enrolled early at Arkansas after committing to the Razorbacks over multiple other schools including Washington State, Texas Tech, Virgina, and more. ESPN and 247Sports ranked him as a three star recruit and the No. 58 prospect out of Texas. In his high school career, he had 155 receptions for 2,988 yards and 41 touchdowns, along with three rushing touchdowns. He averaged 19.3 yards per catch and 96.4 yards per game.