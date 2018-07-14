“Skate To Eliminate” Cancer Benefit

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) -- 1984 Olympic gold medalist Scott Hamilton is skating at the Jones Center in Springdale Saturday (July 14).

He's joining around 30 young skaters working to raise funds for his "Skate to Eliminate Cancer Foundation."

Scott showed up to celebrate the fundraising event.

After losing his mom to cancer and battling testicular cancer and three brain tumors himself, Scott became an activist for cancer treatment and created the Skate to Eliminate Cancer Foundation.

"I love the way we engage young people to become philanthropist, and change their world ... ultimately we are just trying to change the way people are treated for cancer."

About 100 people are involved with raising money for this foundation in Northwest Arkansas.

Kids and parents raise money by creating charity websites.

Kids who raise $500 or more get to attend a private meet and greet with Scott.

A portion of Saturday's proceeds will go to Arkansas Children's Hospital Northwest.