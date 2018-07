Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- The First Tee of Fort Smith will host the 16th Annual Ultimate Golf Drop on August 11th.

The event is presented by Taco Bell and has $2,500 grand prize and a runner-up prize of $500.

5NEWS This Morning Anchor Laura Simon sits down with Hannah Meadows to discuss the event.

Click HERE for more information.