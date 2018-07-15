× Hot Sunday With Rain Ahead

For the second-half of the weekend, temperatures are going to be hot with an increase in humidity. A little bit of relief is possible, however. Some folks in Northwest Arkansas might see some leftover rain in the morning from showers in eastern Oklahoma. For this afternoon, everyone has the chance of seeing a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

Heat advisories are in effect from noon until 8PM today. While temperatures will be in the 90s, higher dewpoints will make it feel like its over 100 degrees.

Temperatures today will be climbing into the 90s, and some folks might see temperatures near 100 degrees. It'll feel slightly warmer than yesterday.

Futurecast 2PM - Pop-up showers and storms are possible beginning in the early part of the afternoon. A weak boundary to the north along with daytime heating will help fuel these.

Futurecast 6PM - Rain will continue throughout the afternoon and evening. These should dissipate after sunset.

-Sabrina