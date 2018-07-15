Inmate Accused Of Killing Woman Escapes From Arkansas Jail

Matthew Clayton Armstrong on the lam. Photo Search County Sheriff's Office.

MARSHALL, Ark. (AP) — Authorities say an inmate who escaped from an Arkansas jail has been captured, but a second inmate accused of killing a woman is still on the loose.

The Searcy County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday that 36-year-old Jason Brannon and 30-year-old Matthew Armstrong escaped from the county jail about 9:10 p.m. Saturday (July 14).

Authorities say Brannon was back in custody Sunday (July 15) morning. Jail records indicate he’s being held on a warrant as a homeless sex offender.

Jason Brannon, 36, is back in custody after fleeing for nine hours from Searcy County jail. Search County Sheriff’s Office photo.

Officials are searching Sunday for Armstrong, who was booked into jail March 1 on suspicion of first-degree murder. They say he’s a suspect in the shooting death of a 26-year-old woman.

Authorities say the inmates weren’t armed when they fled, but they were considered dangerous.