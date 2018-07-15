× LeFlore County Deputies Searching For Man Wanted In Assault Case

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — LeFlore County Undersheriff Kendall Morgan said deputies are searching for a wanted man right now near the Murry Spur area.

Investigators said a few weeks ago a warrant was issued for the arrest of 39-year-old Kevin Dewayne Ballard, a black male, 5’3″ and weighs 160 pounds.

The warrant, according to investigators accused Ballard of assault on his girlfriend who lives in the Fort Coffee area in LeFlore County.

Investigators said they received word Sunday that Ballard was back at the home. Investigators said when they arrived at the home Ballard ran from the home, jumped into a vehicle and fled.

He was last seen on Highway 271 and Bird Lane in LeFlore County before he ran away on foot.

Police are now searching the area and ask if you see Ballard to call the LeFlore County Sheriff’s Department At (918) 647-3426.