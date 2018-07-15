× Fayetteville: One Person Dies In Possible House Explosion

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KFSM) — One person was killed in a possible home explosion at the 500 block of Happy Hollow Road late Saturday (July 14), according to Fayetteville police.

The home owner’s daughter, who did not give her name, tells 5NEWS, her father was inside the home at the time of the explosion and he’s the person who died.

She said he was 69 years old and had health related issues that required him to use an oxygen tank, and that he was a smoker.

The official cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fayetteville Fire Department.