Scattered Storm Chances And Humidity Continue

The forecast cannot rule out a stray shower or storm Sunday evening and into Monday. As a stationary front parks just north of Arkansas. the chance for a thunderstorm continues.
Here are the best chances for a storm:
- Sunday Evening until 8PM | Everyone
- Monday Morning 4AM - 8AM | Northwest Arkansas
- Monday Afternoon after 12PM | Everyone (especially areas of terrain)
Monday morning rain zones:
Futurecast Monday morning:
Rain Zones for Monday afternoon:
Futurecast Monday afternoon:
The heat and humidity will rage on. Expect highs well into the 90s.
-Matt