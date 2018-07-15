Scattered Storm Chances And Humidity Continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The forecast cannot rule out a stray shower or storm Sunday evening and into Monday. As a stationary front parks just north of Arkansas. the chance for a thunderstorm continues.

Here are the best chances for a storm:

Sunday Evening until 8PM | Everyone

Monday Morning 4AM - 8AM | Northwest Arkansas

Monday Afternoon after 12PM | Everyone (especially areas of terrain)

Monday morning rain zones:

Futurecast Monday morning:

Rain Zones for Monday afternoon:

Futurecast Monday afternoon:

The heat and humidity will rage on. Expect highs well into the 90s.

-Matt