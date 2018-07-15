Scott Family Amazeum Celebrates Third Birthday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) -- On Sunday (July 15), dozens of families in Northwest Arkansas joined the Scott Family Amazeum for some messy fun.

It's the Amazeum's third birthday and they celebrated with giant bubbles, water rockets and free ice cream.

The attraction has become a staple in Bentonville giving kids hands-on learning through a museum-type atmosphere.

Sunday's fun started around 3 p.m. and drew quite a crowd.

"There's an art district in Bentonville, there's the downtown. We like to just call this the creativity district, where we're trying to become a hub for creativity here in the region," said Paul Stolt with Scott Family Amazeum.

The fun wrapped up at 5 p.m., but the Amazeum will open again Monday at 9 a.m. for members and at 10 a.m. for non-members.