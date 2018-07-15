× Sunday Storms In The River Valley

Some pockets of heavy rain have developed just north and west of Fort Smith and Van Buren.

Tap HERE for our interactive radar throughout the afternoon to see if a storm is heading to your neighborhood.

These may spread downtown and along the Arkansas River. The best chance for a shower or storm will last until 7PM Sunday evening.

The heaviest rain may stay just north of town. But if outflow boundaries develop, more storms could fire randomly throughout the River Valley.

-Matt