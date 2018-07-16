× Arkansas Group Says It Raised $1.2M For Pro-Casino Measure

LITTLE ROCK (AP) — A group trying to put on the Arkansas ballot a proposal to legalize casinos in four counties says it raised more than $1.2 million last month.

Driving Arkansas Forward reported Monday that it has about $537,000 cash on hand to campaign for its proposed constitutional amendment.

The group’s proposal would legalize gambling at a Hot Springs horse track and a West Memphis dog track, where video poker and other electronic games are already offered, as well as legalize casinos in Jefferson and Pope counties.

The secretary of state’s office is reviewing petitions the group submitted earlier this month for the proposal.

The group reported spending $715,711 last month, including $385,728 for advertising.

Most donations came from the Downstream Development Authority of the Quapaw Tribe and Cherokee Nation Businesses LLC.