× Bentonville Police Seek Sam’s Club Theft Suspect

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man accused of stealing a Sam’s Club employee’s phone last month.

Bentonville police said the man entered the store at 3500 S.E. Club Road on June 29 and stole the employee’s Samsung Note 5 from the front counter.

Police described the suspect as a white male, about 6-foot-1, with a thin build and brown hair. He had some facial stubble and was last seen wearing a blue button up shirt, blue jeans, a sliver or white gold chain around his neck and a blue hat with a red, white and blue four leaf clover.

Anyone with more information is asked to call the police department at 479-271-3170.